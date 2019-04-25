Man arrested in connection with fatal Liberty City shooting

MIAMI - A Miami man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred April 6 in Liberty City.

Khambrel Barnes, 29, faces charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an arrest warrant, a ShotSpotter alerted police to six rounds being fired in the 6800 block of Northwest 15th Avenue.

Police said the victim, identified in the arrest warrant only by his last name, Nellicliff, was found around 8 a.m. by authorities. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends and family at the scene told Local 10's Parker Branton the victim, who was in his 60s, was a friendly face in the community and they didn't know who would want to kill him.

According to the arrest warrant, Barnes shot Nellicliff as the victim tried to defend two women whom Barnes was threatening with a gun.

Police said Barnes went to the area first in January 2018 and inquired about a former tenant to the property manager of a building who he said owed him money.

The property manager said she told Barnes the tenant no longer lived in the building.

She said Barnes returned more than a year later, on April 6, with a gun, asking for the same person.

She said she again told Barnes the person no longer lived there and asked him to leave the property.

According to the arrest warrant, Barnes got into an altercation with the property manager and another woman outside a nearby convenience store.

Police said he pulled out a revolver and threatened to kill the property manager, who knocked the gun away as it was pointed at her face. Authorities said the second woman helped fend off Barnes.

According to the warrant, Nellicliff, who was across the street, stepped in the street and exchanged words with Barnes in defense of the women.

Authorities said surveillance video shows Barnes running up to the victim, who set his grocery bags on the ground, and shooting him multiple times.

Police said he pointed the gun again at the women before running off.

According to the warrant, gang unit detectives helped identify Barnes in the surveillance video.

