Man arrested in fatal stabbing of security guard at La Orquidea Restaurant

DORAL, Fla. - A man fatally stabbed a security guard at a Latin American restaurant last month after the victim refused to let him inside, Miami-Dade police said.

Luis Hernandez, 33, was arrested Monday on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Miami-Dade police Detective Lee Cowart said Hernandez killed security guard Juan Rodriguez, 43, after he denied Hernandez entry to La Orquidea Restaurant on Southwest 40th Street.

According to an arrest affidavit, Hernandez arrived with another man when Rodriguez refused to let them inside "due to previous incidents" at the restaurant. As Rodriguez escorted them into the parking lot, Hernandez lunged at Rodriguez from behind and stabbed him in the chest.

"A violent encounter ensued on the ground between the victim and the defendant, which resulted in the defendant being stabbed," the report said.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hernandez ran away after the stabbing, but police said several witnesses identified him as the attacker.

Cowart said Hernandez was injured during the altercation and later went to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

Hernandez was released from the hospital Monday and taken to the Miami-Dade Police Department for questioning. He was then arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

