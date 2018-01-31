Man caught on camera stealing packages from outside Miramar home

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Miramar police officers are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video stealing packages from outside a home.

The theft was reported in the 3500 block of 171st Avenue.

The video shows a man walking up to the home holding an Amazon package as if he's going to drop it off. He looks around before taking two packages that were outside the front door.

Anyone who has information about the thief’s identity is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

