Man defrauds 87-year-old woman of $18.5K

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Under the watchful eye of her daughter, 87-year-old Margaret Dorman said her nightmare began in July.

She went over to her neighbor’s house to ask about his new impact windows. He recommended 46-year-old Niraj Sethi. She called him and he showed up in no time.

"When he found out that I was going to pay cash, I guess bells began to ring," Dorman said.

The retired teacher’s aid said Sethi asked her to meet him at a shop in Pompano Beach, so that she could choose the windows she wanted.

"He said, 'If you will give me the check today, I will get them ordered,'" Dorman said. "And said, 'we’ll have them installed.'"

Dorman said she gave him $18,500. Days passed, then weeks and no windows. She said Sethi would show up at her house to make up excuses.

"He never brought me the paperwork," Dorman said.

Dorman got fed up and called BNT Services, the contracting company that Sethi told her he worked for. She got the owner on the phone.

"He was telling me they had to let him go, because of shady deals," Dorman said. "I was frightened."

Dorman called police officers for help. They set up a camera in her home to catch Sethi in his lies. Sethi was on probation when he was arrested this week. Prosecutors charged him with falsely identifying himself as a contractor and grand theft.

"It makes me sad because he was a nice guy," Dorman said.

Dorman said BNT Services offered to put up her windows at a deep discount.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.