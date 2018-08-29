Man arrested in case of illegal slaughterhouse in Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. - Nour Aivandakji was returning from a vacation in Italy when he was arrested in connection with an illegal slaughterhouse in Sunrise, according to animal activists from a nonprofit organization.

Broward County prosecutors charged Aivandakji, 51, with 17 counts of causing cruel death, pain and suffering to an animal and seven counts of unlawful confinement and abandonment of an animal, court records show.

After a private investigation by Animal Recovery Mission investigators, the activists alerted authorities about the alleged crimes that were committed at the farm at 1095 NW 50 St. Aivandakji, also known as Nour Abandachi, co-owned the farm.

Hundreds of animals including goats, sheep, cows, dogs and birds were held in "horrific conditions," the ARM activists say. They provided evidence, including graphic video, to detectives to corroborate the allegations.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Kalito Manola Jones, 61, the manager of the farm, Aug. 12. Prosecutors charged him with 17 counts of felony animal cruelty and seven misdemeanor counts of animal confinement without sufficient food and water.

