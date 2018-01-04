Man dies after being shot in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man has died after being shot Wednesday afternoon in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center after he was shot in the area of Northwest 103rd Street and 13th Avenue.

Authorities identified the victim Thursday as Tony D. Conway, 49.

A motive for the shooting is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.



