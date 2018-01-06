Man dies after being shot in the head near Miami's Brownsville

MIAMI - A shooting near Miami's Brownsville left a man dead early Saturday morning, according to the Miami Police Department.

Officer Kenia Fallat said officers responded to a shooting at Northwest 45th Street and 14th Avenue, and they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel also responded to the area near Georgia Jones-Ayers Middle School and Lenora Braynon Smith Elementary School. They pronounced the man dead.

"At this time, the motive is unclear," Fallat said Saturday afternoon.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

