Man driving Lamborghini wounded in Oakland Park shooting

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A man driving a Lamborghini was wounded Tuesday in a shooting in Oakland Park, officials said.

Gina Carter, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said the shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Andrews Avenue.

"Six shots, just back to back to back," one witness said.

A portion of Andrews Avenue from Commercial Boulevard and Prospect Road was closed for during rush hour as deputies investigated the shooting.

Sky 10 captured video of deputies standing by a white Lamborghini at the scene of the shooting.

A man who said he is a friend of the person shot, told Local 10 News that the shooter came out of nowhere.

Witnesses said the victim was shot in the upper body. They said he was breathing and conscious when paramedics arrived to help.

The victim, who was not identified, was rushed to a Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. His condition was not disclosed.

A motive for the shooting is unknown, but detectives said they are looking into whether someone was trying to rob or carjack the victim, or whether the shooting was an act of road rage.

Deputies said they were looking for two men in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

