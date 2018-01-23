Man fatally shot during fight in Miami-Dade County, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 51-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning during a fight in Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 4:45 a.m. at the Gables Trailer Park in the area of Southwest 44th Avenue near 8th Street.

Miami-Dade police said the victim was involved in an argument with another man, which led to a physical altercation.

Authorities said the man pulled out a gun during the fight and shot the victim.

"I get up early to see my wife and kids, so I happened to be outside at that time when (the gun) went off," one witness, who did not want to be identified, said. "As soon as it went off, my instinct was to go inside."

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was found by authorities suffering from a gunshot wound inside one of the trailers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The gunman fled the area, authorities said.

"I got nothing to worry about because me and my family just stay with our own business, but it happening two trailers down only makes you think, what can happen next time?" the witness said.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.