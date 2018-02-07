Man fatally shot in car on I-95 in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A man was fatally shot inside his car early Wednesday on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton, police said.

The shooting was reported about 4:30 a.m. after a construction crew heard a crash and found the man bleeding in his car, Boca Raton police spokesman Mark Economou said.

The victim was taken to Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, where he was pronounced dead.

Economou said police believe the man was shot while driving on I-95.

There was no mention of a motive or suspect in the shooting.

The southbound lanes of I-95 were closed between Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach and Yamato Road in Boca Raton during the homicide investigation. Economou didn't say how long he expects I-95 to be closed.

