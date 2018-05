MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was found shot to death Sunday morning in southwest Miami-Dade County, officials say.

Argemis Colome, a spokesman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said paramedics found the man dead from an apparent gunshot wound around 11 a.m. at a home near Southwest 113th Avenue and Southwest 190th Street.

