Man fatally shot woman in front of his children, relatives say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man fatally shot his ex-girlfriend's mother in front of his children, relatives told Local 10 News on Wednesday.

Relatives said the victim's daughter had broken up with the suspect, who she shares three children with, and he showed up at her home in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday night.

Letraveya Jefferson said her mother, who she identified as Bernice Jefferson, was in the kitchen cooking dinner and washing baby bottles when her ex-boyfriend came in and shot her from behind.

"They didn't get into an argument. She was just cooking dinner and washing down the baby's bottles, and she had her back turned. She didn't know. She didn't know she didn't have no time," Letraveya Jefferson said. "I couldn't protect her. She didn't even see it coming."

Relatives said the suspect's children were sitting at the kitchen table doing homework when the shooting occurred.

They said the suspect threatened to shoot his ex-girlfriend if she tried to help her mother.

"They loved their grandma so much. They loved their daddy so much," Letraveya Jefferson said.

The victim's daughter said her ex-boyfriend eventually told her that he loved her too much to kill her and let her go.

He then took his children and dropped them off at his mother's home, relatives said.

Letraveya Jefferson said her mother was recently released from prison after serving five years for selling drugs.

She said her mother cleaned up her life and lived with her and her five children at the home in the 1200 block of Northwest 11th Place.

"She wasn't getting in trouble. She just wanted the best for her only daughter, and I couldn't protect her. I couldn't protect her," Letraveya Jefferson said.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released by police, remains at large.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.



