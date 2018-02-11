Man found fatally shot inside Lauderhill home, police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Lauderhill police are investigating after a man found his neighbor shot to death inside his home Sunday.

Lt. Michael Santiago, a spokesman for the Lauderhill Police Department, said at about 4 p.m. the neighbor walked by the man's apartment in the 4100 block of Inverrary Drive and saw the door was open.

Looking inside, the neighbor found the man unresponsive and suffering from a gun shot wound in a bedroom, Santiago said.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, Santiago said.

Police did not provide any information about a suspect.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.