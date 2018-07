MIAMI LAKES, Fla. - A man was found shot to death in a car Thursday night in Miami Lakes, police said.

The shooting was at Northwest 89th Avenue near Northwest 146th Street.

Officers found a man dead inside the car that crashed into a tree. He was in the back seat, police said.

Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating the shooting.

