Man found shot to death in car outside Lauderhill home

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a Lauderhill home.

Lauderhill police said someone made a "frantic" call to 911 about 7:45 a.m. Friday to report a shooting at a home near Northwest Fifth Court and Northwest 33rd Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man with several gunshot wounds dead in a car.

A view from Sky 10 showed the man's body in the front passenger seat. The driver's side door was open.

Homicide detectives are investigating.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.