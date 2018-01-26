Man found shot to death near vehicle in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A 28-year-old man was found shot to death in a parking lot in Lauderhill, authorities said on Friday.

The shooting was reported at 6:20 a.m. outside the Royal Oaks Apartments at 5400 NW 27th St.

Lauderhill police said police and fire rescue responded to the scene and found the victim lying on the ground next to a vehicle.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

