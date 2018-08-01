Man found with $167K in drugs at Coconut Creek apartment

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A 39-year-old Coconut Creek man was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute on Wednesday morning, according to the Coconut Creek Police Department.

Patrick Desire was taken to Broward County Jail with a bond of $266,000 after detectives seized nearly 2,500 grams of marijuana, 1,120 grams of methamphetamine, and nearly 150 grams of powder and crack cocaine from his residence in the Evergreen Apartments complex on the 5000 block of Wiles Road, according to police.

Authorities said the value of the narcotics seized was $167,000.

The investigation is ongoing.



