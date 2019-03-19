Crime

Man gets 5 years in prison for helping shooter of protester at white nationalist event

Getaway driver convicted in case linked to shooting at protester

By Associated Press
Alachua County Sheriff's Office via CNN

From left, William Fears, Colton Fears and Tyler Tenbrink.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Texas man has been sentenced to five years in prison for serving as the getaway driver for a man convicted of shooting at an anti-white-supremacist protester.

The Gainesville Sun reports 30-year-old Colton Fears was sentenced Monday. He had pleaded guilty in August to a reduced charge of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder.

Police say Tyler Tenbrink was the one who fired the single shot at the October 2017 protest that erupted after white nationalist Richard Spencer appeared at the University of Florida.

Tenbrink was sentenced to 15 years in prison last month after pleading no contest to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Fears’ brother was also arrested after the protest, but his charges were later dropped.

