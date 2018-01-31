Man grazed in head by bullet during robbery outside Walmart in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. - Police are searching for two robbers who ripped a gold chain off a man's neck outside a Walmart in Hialeah Gardens.

The incident happened late Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Walmart near Northwest 77th Avenue and Northwest 93rd Street.

Police said the man and his friend were walking into the store when they were approached by two other men, one of whom was armed. A struggle ensued and one of the victims was grazed in the head by a bullet.

Both men were treated at the scene.

Police said the robbers got away in a silver Nissan Frontier.



