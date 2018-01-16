Man held up at gunpoint near Pembroke Pines grocery store

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A man was was held up at gunpoint Monday night on his way to a grocery store in Pembroke Pines.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, said a gunman approached him around 7 p.m. in an alley near the Sedano's Supermarket in the 10300 block of Pines Boulevard. The gunman demanded that he turn over his cash, phone and "everything else he had."

When the victim refused, the gunman fired two shots, but he missed and ran off empty-handed.

The victim then went to Sedano's Supermarket and called police.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.