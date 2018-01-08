Man in hoodie robs Chase Bank branch in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A man in a hoodie and with something affixed to his face robbed a Chase Bank branch in Hollywood Monday morning, the FBI said.

The robbery was reported about 10 a.m. at the Chase Bank at 5545 Sheridan St.

FBI Special Agent Michael Leverock said the man approached a teller, implied he had a weapon and demanded money.

Leverock said there were customers in the bank, but no one was injured.

The robber left with an undisclosed amount of cash, Leverock said.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.



