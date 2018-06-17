Miami Gardens shooting leaves father mourning the loss of his 24-year-old son

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A father is mourning the death of his 24-year-old son after a Father's Day shooting in Miami Gardens.

The Miami Gardens Police Department identified the victim of the early Sunday morning shooting at Northwest 181st Terrace and Northwest 41st Court as Tristan Hanson, a Coral Springs resident who was visiting his parents.

Hanson's father said he heard the gunshots when his son was outside. Witnesses said they heard dozens of shots fired.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted Hanson from the area near Miami Carol City High School to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where doctors pronounced him dead.

According to Detective Carolyn Frazer, a spokeswoman for the department, two other men were also wounded and rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

Miami Gardens detectives were asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 305-474-1710 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

