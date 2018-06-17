Man killed, two hurt in Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS - A man was killed and two others were hospitalized after, police said, they were shot in Miami Gardens.

The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 41st Court and Northwest 181st Street.

The victim was airlifted to a nearby Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Miami Gardens Police Homicide Detective Homicide Detective H. Schneider at 305-474-1710 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

