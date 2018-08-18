Man knocked unconscious after trying to break up argument outside bar

Chad Lyons, 25, punched a man outside the Twisted Shrimp in Islamorada, deputies said.

ISLAMORADA, Fla. - A man was arrested late Friday after deputies said he punched a man unconscious during a bar fight in Islamorada.

Chad Lyons, 25, of Islamorada, faces a charge of battery.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said the victim tried to break up an argument between Lyons and a woman outside the Twisted Shrimp restaurant in the 87700 block of the Overseas Highway.

At some point, Lyons punched the victim, causing him to fall back and hit his head on some rocks, the woman told deputies. The woman then ran into the restaurant and called 911. Lyons fled the scene before deputies arrived, Linhardt said.

Deputies found the victim with blood on his hands and cuts on his head, Linhardt said.

Paramedics took the victim to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier. Deputies said he was not seriously hurt.

Deputies later found Lyons on a houseboat in Founders Park Marina and brought him into custody.

