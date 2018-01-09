Man masturbates in front of 2 minors in Miami Beach condo's steam sauna

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach police detectives are searching for a man who they said masturbated in front of two minors Friday inside a steam sauna at The Continuum condominium building at 40 South Pointe Drive.

According to an incident report, the boys, who Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said were "young teens," were in the Jacuzzi when they were approached by a naked man, who told them, "In order to be in this area, you have to be naked."

Police said the friends got up and walked over to the steam sauna, where they were followed in by the naked man.

Police said the man began to masturbate near the victims and rubbed his leg against the boys' legs. He also stretched his leg toward the victims' chests as he masturbated, authorities said.

The victims told detectives that the man made humming noises as he masturbated and asked them, "Are you guys going to put your pants down so I can see your penis?"

The victims said the man stopped masturbating as more guests walked into the sauna.

One of the boys told his father what happened and police were notified, the report stated.

"We don't know if this is an isolated incident," Rodriguez said. "It's important to identify who this subject is, interview that subject, charge him appropriately and make sure no other children are victimized."

The culprit is described as a heavyset white man in his 40s, who has short salt-and-pepper hair and brown or green eyes.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

