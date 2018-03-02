Man punches clerk unconscious to take Heineken beer

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A gas station clerk lost his bottom four teeth and was left unconscious after a thief punched him, according to a report the Lauderhill Police Department released Thursday night.

Borhann Urdinn told police officers the man had stolen beer before from the Valero Gas Station at 1200 N. State Road 7 in Lauderhill.

This time, he placed the lid of a trash can between the front doors to avoid getting locked inside, and allegedly ran away with a $26 pack of Heineken beer.

Rescue took Urdinn to Plantation General Hospital for treatment. He also suffered a split upper lip. Authorities were asking anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

