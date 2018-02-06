Man robs Chase Bank branch in Hollywood at gunpoint, FBI says

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A man robbed a South Florida Chase Bank branch on Tuesday at gunpoint, FBI officials said.

The robbery was reported at 1:16 p.m. at the Chase Bank at 5545 Sheridan St. in Hollywood.

FBI Special Agent Michael Leverock said in an email that the robber, who was wearing sunglasses and a hooded vest, entered the bank, pulled out a gun and demanded money from a teller.

Surveillance images show the robber pointing the gun at the teller and at someone else, who appears to be a customer standing nearby.

Leverock said no one was injured during the robbery.

The FBI is not disclosing how much money was taken.

Leverock said investigators believe the man robbed the same bank branch on Jan. 8.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

