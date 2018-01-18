Man robs FirstBank branch in Hialeah, FBI says

The FBI says this man robbed the FirstBank branch on West 49th Street in Hialeah.

HIALEAH, Fla. - The FBI is trying to identify a man who robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon in Hialeah.

FBI Special Agent Michael Leverock said the man entered the FirstBank branch on West 49th Street about 5 p.m. and demanded money from an employee.

Leverock said there were other customers in the bank at the time, but nobody was injured.

The man got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI office in South Florida at 754-703-2000.



