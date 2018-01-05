Man runs off with Rolex after Zales employees briefly spooked by fireworks, police say

SUNRISE, Fla. - A man ran off with a Rolex watch on New Year's Eve after fireworks going off spooked employees at the Zales Outlet store at the Sawgrass Mills Mall, authorities said.

The Sunrise Police Department released surveillance video Friday that shows the man wearing the $11,400 watch while speaking to an employee.

More Crime Headlines

The sound of the fireworks inside the mall briefly sent employees running for cover because they didn't know what or from where the sounds were coming from.

Police said the thief took the opportunity to run in the opposite direction of employees and leave the mall with the watch.

According to authorities, the fireworks were set off a short distance from the store inside the mall, leading police to initially receive calls about a possible shooting.

Police are still looking for the person who set off the fireworks.

Anyone with information about who set off the fireworks or the man who was caught on camera stealing the watch is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.