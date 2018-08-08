Man sentenced to 270 days in jail for beating Yorkie to death in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida man was sentenced Wednesday to about nine months in jail for beating a Yorkshire terrier to death last year.

Sigman Hernandez was charged with two counts of animal cruelty after his April 2017 arrest.

The 41-year-old surrendered to Miami Beach police last year after, police said, he beat and choked his then-6-year-old Yorkie to death. He told police he did so because the dog, named Lily, vomited in his car.

Photos of the Yorkie in an animal hospital after the incident sparked protests in South Florida.

Veterinarians said the dog had several broken ribs and signs of strangulation.

Some animal advocates were present for Wednesday’s hearing and said they were satisfied with the outcome.

"I think it's a victory for animals abused everywhere," Anna Campos said. "Animal abusers who always get away with their crimes. Today is justice for (Lily)."

Hernandez accepted a plea deal in the case and pleaded guilty to the charges.

He was then sentenced to 270 days in jail, followed by two years of house arrest and one year of probation.

He must also pay $1,454.40 to the Miami Beach Animal Advocate.

"I think this is justice served," prosecutor Kathleen Hoague said. "It won't be the last, but I think we'll see an improvement on how these cases are treated."

Hernandez was taken into custody right after his sentencing. His attorney said Hernandez is remorseful of the incident.

"I'm glad that, hopefully at this point, he can get some closure for the people who were upset about it, himself, his family, and hopefully he can move on at this point," attorney Gregory Iamunno said.

Hernandez is not allowed to have a pet during his three years of supervised release.

He faces up to five years in prison if he violates the terms of his sentence.

