Man sexually assaults woman during burglary at Hollywood home, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood police officers are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman early Thursday after breaking into her home.

The home invasion was reported about 1:30 a.m.

Hollywood police said the burglar broke into the home, confronted the victim and demanded money before sexually assaulting her.

Police said he then fled the home.

Detectives believe the man may be linked to two other burglaries that occurred in the same area within the past two months.

Authorities said the area is bounded by Pembroke Road to the south and Washington Street to the north, between the Federal Highway and Dixie Highway Corridors.

In each of the prior incidents, the method of entry was similar, with the burglar breaking into homes in the early morning hours, authorities said.

Police said the burglar made threats of sexual assault in each previous incident.

Police described the burglar as a black man in his 30s, between 5 feet, 8 inches tall to 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

In the last two burglaries, the man was wearing a hooded jacket and gloves and had his face covered with a piece of clothing.

Police said one sweatshirt was black and the other was blue with the word "Run" written across the front.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

