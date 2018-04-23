Man shot at IMT Miramar apartment complex

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A man was shot Monday afternoon at the IMT Miramar apartment complex, authorities said.

Police said officers set up a perimeter near the apartment complex in the 11400 block of Southwest 45th Place as they search for the shooter.

Authorities said the victim was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital by Miramar Fire Rescue. His condition has not been released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.