Man shot in thighs outside apartment complex in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot in both of his thighs Thursday morning during a drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The shooting was reported in the area of 4640 NW 23rd Court.

Miami-Dade police said the victim was walking through the parking lot of the complex when a dark-colored, four-door sedan pulled up and someone from inside the car shot at him.

Police said the man ran back to his apartment and called 911.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds to both thighs.

A motive for the shooting is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.



