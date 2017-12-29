Man shot, killed in Miami for third consecutive night

MIAMI - A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Miami, police said. It marked the third consecutive night someone has been shot.

Miami police were called to the shooting near Northwest 62nd Lane and Northwest 12th Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.

Police said a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was driven by an unknown vehicle to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Another victim of gun violence was wheeled away from a Little Haiti neighborhood Thursday morning. The man was the 90th victim to lose his life to violence in Miami-Dade County this year.

On that list is 2-year-old Carnell Williams, 43-year-old Alicia Rountree and dozens of other victims.

"Why? Gun violence. That is unacceptable," Miami-Dade police Assistant Director Alfredo Ramirez said.

The most wonderful time of the year has been one of the busiest for officers. Tuesday, just one day after Christmas, an ambush in a northwest Miami-Dade County neighborhood left five people shot, some of them teenagers.

That same night, police said, someone shot and killed 26-year-old Philip Lee Williams on Northwest 71st Street.

In December alone, at least 11 people have been killed by gunfire.

"Not many witnesses, very little forensic evidence, so we need everything we can get," Ramirez said. "Our detectives work 24 hours a day on these cases. Help us. Help us help you."

As the new year approaches, police and county leaders are once again warning about the consequences of celebratory gunfire and stray bullets that could start 2018 on another tragic note.

Copyright 2017 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.