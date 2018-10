A man was shot to death Sunday night at 1100 NW 29th Way near Fort Lauderdale.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating a shooting near Fort Lauderdale that left a man dead.

The shooting was reported about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at 1100 NW 29th Way.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion said a man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately known.

Homicide detectives were investigating to determine what led to the shooting and who pulled the trigger.

