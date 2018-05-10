Man shot to death on sidewalk in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A man was shot to death early Thursday in Miami Gardens, police said.

Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Karen Clarke said officers were called to a shooting shortly before 2 a.m. outside 2145 NW 152nd Terrace. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was covered by a yellow tarp on a sidewalk.

Clarke said a white Ford pickup truck with a loud exhaust system was seen leaving the area, last traveling south on Northwest 22nd Avenue.

George and Debra Williams live next door to where the shooting occurred. They told Local 10 News that they woke up to the sound of gunshots and tires screeching away.

"When the sun go down, I'm going in the house because this area is getting more dangerous, and it's a shame that we have to run for cover," Debra Williams said.

Anyone who may have seen the shooting or truck is being asked to call police.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.