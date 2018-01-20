Man shot while trying to steal car in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man was shot multiple times while trying to steal a car Friday night in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale police officers and firefighters were called to a shooting near the Car Rental By the Week at 500 NW 8th St.

More Fort Lauderdale Headlines

Detective Tracy Figone said police were trying to figure out who shot the man.

The man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. He was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.