Man tied to Natalee Holloway disappearance stabbed to death in Sarasota County

NORTH PORT, Fla. - A man tied to the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway was stabbed to death Wednesday in southern Sarasota County, authorities said.

Police said the stabbing happened shortly before 7 a.m. in North Port, as John Christopher Ludwick, 32, tried to kidnap a young woman as she was getting out of her vehicle in her driveway.

North Port police said a struggle ensued and Ludwick was stabbed.

Ludwick and the woman knew each other, authorities said.

According to detectives, Ludwick fled the area on foot and was found nearby, suffering from stab wounds.

He was airlifted to a hospital, where he died.

Ludwick appeared in the Oxygen series, "The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway." He claimed that Joran Van der Sloot buried the high school senior up a steep hill in the desert and threw dog bones on top of her remains to throw authorities off the track.

He also said that he was later paid to take the remains to a crematorium and scatter the ashes.

Further details about Wednesday's stabbing were not immediately released.



