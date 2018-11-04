Man turns himself in for allegedly killing wife, mother-in-law

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A man turned himself to a Hialeah police station on Saturday after confessing to murdering his wife and mother-in-law.

Miami Gardens police responded to the address where the incident allegedly occurred, 3330 NW 175th Street, and located the women with serious injuries.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the the women dead on the scene.

Police said that according to family members, the man and his deceased wife were going through a separation.

