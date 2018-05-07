Man uses Facebook to threaten to shoot up iconic bar in Key Largo, deputies say

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - A 47-year-old man was at Monroe County Detention Center in Stock Island Sunday over threats on Facebook to shoot up an iconic bar in Key Largo.

John Dominick Aglio is accused of publishing posts saying he was going to go to the Caribbean Club "and [expletive] murder everyone" adding that "I will make them all pay one at a time" and they "don't know what the word hate really means."

Aglio also said he wanted revenge, because he knew someone at the Caribbean Club knew what happened to his uncle, who was found dead on Card Sound Road in 1983, according to deputies.

"They found him with his brains blown out," Aglio reportedly wrote.

After the Valentine Day's massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the newly amended Florida Statute 836.10 has allowed authorities to flag social media comments. The new law was used to arrest Aglio in Pinellas County.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act expanded the Florida Statute to state "written threats to kill or to do bodily injury to someone is a second degree felony." It also makes it illegal to threaten to "conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, in any manner that would allow another person to view the threat."

The threats were published on Ed Leonard's Facebook check-in to a nearby restaurant March 22. Leonard, who said he is Aglio's friend, told police officers he had noticed his social media behavior change after his mother died in 2013.

His bond was set at a $1 million.

