Detectives warn of man wanted for attacking women in Miami's Little Haiti

LITTLE HAITI, Fla. - Miami detectives from the special victims unit are asking for the public's help Thursday to identify a man they suspect attacked two women in Miami's Little Haiti.
The detectives released a video on Twitter showing the man they believe was involved in two recent incidents.
The suspect in the video is accused of sexually assaulting one woman and kidnapping another between 7 and 8 a.m.
Officers were asking anyone with information about the suspect or other attacks to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.