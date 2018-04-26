Crime

Detectives warn of man wanted for attacking women in Miami's Little Haiti

Surveillance video shows suspect in sexual assault and kidnapping

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

LITTLE HAITI, Fla. - Miami detectives from the special victims unit are asking for the public's help Thursday to identify a man they suspect attacked two women in Miami's Little Haiti. 

The detectives released a video on Twitter showing the man they believe was involved in two recent incidents.

The suspect in the video is accused of sexually assaulting one woman and kidnapping another between 7 and 8 a.m.

Officers were asking anyone with information about the suspect or other attacks to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

