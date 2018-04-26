Detectives warn of man wanted for attacking women in Miami's Little Haiti

LITTLE HAITI, Fla. - Miami detectives from the special victims unit are asking for the public's help Thursday to identify a man they suspect attacked two women in Miami's Little Haiti.

The detectives released a video on Twitter showing the man they believe was involved in two recent incidents.

Our Special Victims Unit needs your help identifying the subject in this video. He is wanted for a sexual assault on a female. He is also suspected of an attempt kidnapping of a second female. Both incidents occurred in #LittleHaiti today between 7am and 8am. pic.twitter.com/zWYfgZ5Axu — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 26, 2018

The suspect in the video is accused of sexually assaulting one woman and kidnapping another between 7 and 8 a.m.

Officers were asking anyone with information about the suspect or other attacks to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

