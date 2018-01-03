Man wearing 'gas mask-type garment' robs BB&T Bank, FBI says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man wearing a "gas mask-type garment to partially cover his face" robbed a BB&T Bank branch in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, the FBI said.

The robbery was reported about 4:15 p.m. at the BB&T Bank at 3564 N. Ocean Blvd.

FBI Special Agent Michael Leverock said the robber implied that he had a weapon and demanded money from a teller.

Leverock said there were customers inside the bank, but no one was injured.

The robber left with an undisclosed amount of money, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

