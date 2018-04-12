Man wearing hat robs Bank of America branch in Miami, FBI says

MIAMI - The FBI is searching for man who robbed a Bank of America branch in Miami Thursday.

The robbery was reported just after 2 p.m. at the Bank of America at 1313 NW 36th St.

FBI Special Agent Michael Leverock said in an email that the robber, who was wearing a hat, entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

Customers were inside the bank at the time, but no one was injured, he said.

Agents would not disclose the amount of cash taken.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.