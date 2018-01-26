Man wearing red shirt sought in Hialeah bank robbery

#renderJavascriptHTMLElement()

HIALEAH, Fla. - A man wearing a red shirt robbed a Hialeah bank Thursday afternoon, the FBI said.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said the man entered the Ocean Bank branch on West Fourth Avenue about 1 p.m. and demanded money from an employee.

Marshall said there were customers in the bank at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The amount of money that was stolen hasn't been released.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI office in South Florida at 754-703-2000.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.