Man wearing red shirt sought in Hialeah bank robbery

FBI hasn't revealed amount of money stolen from Ocean Bank branch

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor
HIALEAH, Fla. - A man wearing a red shirt robbed a Hialeah bank Thursday afternoon, the FBI said.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said the man entered the Ocean Bank branch on West Fourth Avenue about 1 p.m. and demanded money from an employee.

Marshall said there were customers in the bank at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The amount of money that was stolen hasn't been released.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI office in South Florida at 754-703-2000.
 

