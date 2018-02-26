Man wearing sunglasses robs TD Bank branch in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A man wearing sunglasses to hide his identity robbed a TD Bank branch in Deerfield Beach on Monday.

The robbery was reported shortly after 1:45 p.m. at the TD Bank at 3325 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said the man entered the bank, approached a teller and demanded money.

He said customers were inside the bank at the time, but no one was injured.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

