Man wearing sunglasses, Snap-on jacket robs Bank of America branch

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The FBI is trying to identify a man who robbed a Bank of America branch Wednesday morning in southwest Miami-Dade County.
FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said the man entered the bank on Southwest 67th Avenue about 10:30 a.m. and demanded money from an employee.
More Bank Robbery Headlines
Surveillance images show the man wearing sunglasses and a gray Snap-on jacket.
Marshall didn't say how much money was taken.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the FBI office in South Florida at 754-703-2000.
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.