Man wearing sunglasses, Snap-on jacket robs Bank of America branch

The FBI is trying to identify this man who robbed a Bank of America branch on Southwest 67th Avenue.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The FBI is trying to identify a man who robbed a Bank of America branch Wednesday morning in southwest Miami-Dade County.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said the man entered the bank on Southwest 67th Avenue about 10:30 a.m. and demanded money from an employee.

More Bank Robbery Headlines

Surveillance images show the man wearing sunglasses and a gray Snap-on jacket.

Marshall didn't say how much money was taken.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the FBI office in South Florida at 754-703-2000.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.