Man who robbed Fort Lauderdale bank believed to be 'poncho bandit' from 2014 cases

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man who robbed a bank in Fort Lauderdale this week is believed to be the so-called "poncho bandit," who targeted other banks several years ago, FBI agents said.

The most recent robbery was reported about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at the BB&T Bank at 3564 N. Ocean Blvd.

FBI Special Agent Michael Leverock said the robber, who was wearing a "gas mask-type garment," implied that he had a weapon and demanded money from a teller.

Leverock said there were customers inside the bank, but no one was injured.

The robber left with an undisclosed amount of money, authorities said.

FBI agents believe the same man was involved in at least four bank robberies in 2014 that happened in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Authorities said the robber in each case wore a similar green poncho and had his face covered.

Surveillance images from the most recent robbery were able to partially capture the culprit's face.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.



