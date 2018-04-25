Man, woman arrested in Broward County in connection with Franklin County murder

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man and a woman were arrested Tuesday in Broward County in connection with a murder that happened in Franklin County, authorities said.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Christy Thompson said the body of a white female was found off Highway 98 in Eastpoint on Monday.

She said the suspects, Zachary Ray Abell, 30, and Christina Araujo, were found Tuesday night in South Florida after a witness came forward to authorities, saying the suspects had admitted to killing the victim.

According to Thompson, the murder happened at the Sportsman Lodge Motel on North Bay Shore Drive in Eastpoint.

She said a housekeeper entered the room to find blood all over the bedding and walls of the room.

Abell and Araujo face charges of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

No other details were immediately released.

