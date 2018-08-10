Man, woman found dead in Cutler Bay home

CUTLER BAY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in their Cutler Bay home.

Detective Lee Cowart said officers found a man and a woman dead Thursday night inside a home at 19311 Sterling Drive.

Authorities said both appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.

The three-bedroom home is across from the Bel-Aire Elementary School. Property records identify the home's owner as Monica Bucy.

A friend of the victims, who did not want to be identified, said the man and the woman were a couple.

"They're good neighbors," another neighbor, Laura Ault, said. "Always wave, say hi, very friendly. Get your mail when you're out of town. I'm all shaking. I'm just shaking, because it's a really nerve-wracking and scary situation. I really feel for their friends and family."

