Man wounded during shooting in Miami-Dade's Goulds

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - A wounded man was hospitalized Friday night after shooting in Miami-Dade's Goulds neighborhood, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Fire rescue personnel did not consider the man was a trauma alert and rushed him to Jackson South Medical Center at 9333 SW 152 St.

Detectives were investigating the shooting at a home at 21725 SW 120 Ave., near Pine Villa Elementary School.

Police officers were asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

