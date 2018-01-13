Crime

Man wounded during shooting in Miami-Dade's Goulds

By Marcine Joseph - Assignment Editor, Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer
MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - A wounded man was hospitalized Friday night after shooting in Miami-Dade's Goulds neighborhood, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. 

Fire rescue personnel did not consider the man was a trauma alert and rushed him to Jackson South Medical Center at 9333 SW 152 St. 

Detectives were investigating the shooting at a home at 21725 SW 120 Ave., near Pine Villa Elementary School. 

Police officers were asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

